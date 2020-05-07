Hillside Wilderness Preserve to Reopen Tomorrow, May 8

In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Dylan Feik reports that Monrovia's Hillside Wilderness Preserve will reopen tomorrow, May 8.
Feik writes:
The City is preparing plans to open trail systems in the coming days. We are thrilled to announce the Hillside Wilderness Preserve will open on Friday, May 8. Even though the City has suspended most parking enforcement, it is conducting parking enforcement for public health and safety reasons. The City will be enforcing parking restrictions near the HWP entrances.
Canyon Park will remain closed this weekend as we prepare for weekday openings.
We also wish to point out that shorter trail systems exist at our urban parks including Recreation, Library and Lucinda Garcia Park. Happy hiking!
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment