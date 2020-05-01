News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Restaurants
•
Schools
•
Police
•
Map
•
Movies
•
Library Catalog
,
Activities
•
Facebook
/
Twitter
/
RSS
--->>>>>
Click here for information about Monrovia Restaurants!
<<<<<---
--->>>>>
Online Church Services
<<<<<---
Dinner From Basin 141
Got dinner from Basin 141, at the southeast corner of Myrtle and Lime. I ordered the Pot Roast French Dip for $14.50 and upgraded the side to Bacon Brussel Sprouts for $4. Nice and filling. Website:
https://www.basin141.com/
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
5/01/2020
Labels:
restaurants
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment