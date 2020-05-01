News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

--->>>>> Click here for information about Monrovia Restaurants! <<<<<---
--->>>>> Online Church Services <<<<<---

Dinner From Basin 141

Got dinner from Basin 141, at the southeast corner of Myrtle and Lime. I ordered the Pot Roast French Dip for $14.50 and upgraded the side to Bacon Brussel Sprouts for $4. Nice and filling. Website: https://www.basin141.com/

- Brad Haugaard 
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)