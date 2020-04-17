List of Monrovia Restaurants That Would Probably Appreciate Your Patronage

Thinking of ordering out? I've tried to compile a fairly complete list of restaurants in Monrovia, but I'm sure I've missed a lot. Please let me know any corrections or additions! Anyway, hope this is helpful.
38 Degrees Ale House & Grill | 408-5544 | 110 E Colorado Blvd | link
Baja Mar Fish Taco | 358-6218 | 217 E Foothill Blvd
Basin 141 | 249-0358 | 402 S Myrtle Ave | link
Bella Sera Trattoria | 359-1399 | 422 S Myrtle Ave | link
Cafe on Lemon | 239-6996 | 120 E Lemon Ave
Chicken King Express | 305-3111 | 445 W Foothill Blvd | link
Copper Still Grill | 239-6482 | 610 S Myrtle Ave | link
Gene’s Grinders | 358-8016 | 800 S Myrtle Ave
Grey & Cash | 239-2220 | 425 S Myrtle Ave
Hon Sushi | 359-1972 | 144 W Foothill Blvd | link
Ikonicks Burgers | 358-4888 | 406 S Myrtle Ave
Jake’s Roadhouse | 599-9453 | 622 S Myrtle Ave
Las Marias | 256-3520 | 410 W Foothill Blvd
Le Roy’s | 357-5076 | 523 W Huntington Dr
Lin’s Club | 662-1616 | 925 W Duarte Rd | link
Loose Teas Cafe | 303-2283 | 666 W Huntington Dr
Los Gueros | 358-0200 | 313 W. Huntington Dr
Macky’s Noodle House | 348-8182 | 917 W Duarte Rd | link
Mahan Indian Restaurant | 932-0125 | 106 S Myrtle Ave | link
Max's Mexican Cuisine - 303-3330 - 1101 Huntington Dr - link
Merengue Bakery & Cafe | 358-5650 | 417 S Myrtle Ave | link
Mikomi Sushi | 359-1058 | 414 S Myrtle Ave
MOOYAH Burgers | 357-6340 | 116 W Foothill Blvd | link
Nano Cafe | 357-2659 | 441 W Duarte Rd
Noodle St | 357-6633 | 120 W Foothill Blvd
Noodle Stars | 408-5102 | 344 W Huntington Dr | link
Poké Bar | 239-6925 | 442 W Huntington Dr | link
Red Lobster | 301-9225 | 928 W Huntington Dr | link
Rubio’s Coastal Grill | 305-0797 | 664 Huntington Dr | link
Saigon Avenue | 471-3588 | 110 E Lemon Ave | link
Seasoning Alley | 386-5910 | 342 South Myrtle Ave | link
Sena On Myrtle | 359-9463 | 409 S Myrtle Ave | link
Sharkie Poke | 538-2650 | 730 S Myrtle Ave | link
Something Healthy | 301-0096 | 1014 S Shamrock Ave | link
Stinkin Crawfish | 359-8982 | 123 E Colorado Blvd | link
Sunday’s Old Town Bistro | 303-7100 | 520 S Myrtle Ave
Sushi Nakata | 256-3379 | 108 E Lime Ave
Taisho | 359-0716 | 919 Huntington Dr
Thai Divine Bistro | 357-9658 | 614 S Myrtle Ave | link
The Diplomat | 239-0100 | 109 E Lemon Ave | link
Loose Teas Cafe | 303-2283 | 666 W Huntington Dr | link
Peach Cafe | 599-9092 | 141 E Colorado Blvd | link
The Saltner | 775-4025 | 108 E Colorado Blvd | link
TK Cafe & Hawaiian BBQ | 930-1168 | 158 W Foothill Blvd
Viet Phomula | 789-9563 | 113 E Lemon Ave
Yi Mei | 275-8785 | 943 W Duarte Rd | link
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment