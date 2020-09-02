News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
--->>>>>
<<<<<---
Fans Available For Hot Weekend
It's going to be a flaming hot weekend and if you need a fan to get through it, the Monrovia Community Center has them available for residents to borrow. For more information call 256-8246.
- Brad Haugaard
