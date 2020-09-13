Use a Drone, Get Arrested; Water Conservation Worked

City Manager Dylan Feik reports that police received two reports of illegal drone activity in the fire area. One person was caught but the other was not. He notes that "drones would 100% ground aerial firefighting operations. Individuals who interfere with wildfire suppression efforts may be subject to civil penalties and criminal prosecution."
Also, he thanked Monrovians for saving water. "Throughout the day, from the time we issued the Emergency Alert to conserve water, Emerson and Canyon water tanks never dropped below 90% capacity….what a miracle! Your efforts helped us ensure that water quantity, supply and pressure never became an issue for our firefighters."
- Brad Haugaard
A resident in Gold Hills was flying a drone literally in the path of constant helicopter flights. I don't think they were arrested though, just told to stop by police. Amazing stupidity.ReplyDelete