Lifting Evacuation Warning Considered; Working on Opening Canyon Park, Hillside Area; Expect Uneven Air Quality

City Manager Dylan Feik reports that ...
~ While the evacuation warning remains in effect, lifting it is being considered.
~ Canyon Park and the Hillside Wilderness Preserve remain closed. Only authorized personnel will be allowed in the area. Gates will be locked and there will be no public access to these areas.
~ "While the restoration process is expected to take some time, we will be working diligently to make Canyon Park and the HWP ready for hikers, bikers and everyone in-between. Monrovia Police Department, along with the Public Works, will continue to set up barricades to ensure that only residents are driving through the area above Foothill Boulevard."
~ Expect air quality to range from moderate to unhealthy for the next few days as there are still spot fires in the burned areas.
- Brad Haugaard
