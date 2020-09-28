Citrus Open Automotive and Diesel Tech to On-Site Training.

He added that the classes will require basic COVID-19 protections, such as temperature checks, mask-wearing, personal protective equipment, and distancing of work stations. The college has developed a detailed set of checklists for instructional labs that follow guidelines provided by the Los Angeles Department of Public Health. These include specific protocols for parking, arrival and departure from campus, floor diagrams for standing and walking, the cleaning of classrooms and equipment and a great many other details. The limited number of students who are enrolled in these labs have been informed of the protocols and are also reminded of the risk of potential exposure to COVID-19.
Source: Citrus College press release
- Brad Haugaard
