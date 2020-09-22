Virtual Craft Beer and Music Festival Oct. 17

Tickets are $50 each and each ticket includes a cooler bag filled with an 8-pack of craft beer, souvenir koozie and other items. Local brew masters will share information about their beers and participants will enjoy music by LA Under Cover.
Guests must be 21+ to purchase a ticket, pick up the variety pack and consume alcohol. Pick up location and time will be emailed to you.
You will also be emailed a YouTube link on the week of the event to log in.
Participating breweries include Monrovia's Hop Secret, Over Town, Pacific Plate, and Wingwalker; and Nova Brewing Co. of Covina.
For details and to purchase tickets: https://is.gd/8TRjoo
