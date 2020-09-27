News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Hot This Week - To 105 Degrees
The National Weather Service has issued a heat warning for the Monrovia area extending from Tuesday at 10 a.m. to Thursday at 8 p.m.- temperatures up to 105 degrees.
https://is.gd/5rFj11
- Brad Haugaard
9/27/2020
