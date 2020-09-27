News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Hot This Week - To 105 Degrees

The National Weather Service has issued a heat warning for the Monrovia area extending from Tuesday at 10 a.m. to Thursday at 8 p.m.- temperatures up to 105 degrees. https://is.gd/5rFj11

- Brad Haugaard
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)