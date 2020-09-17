Monrovia Police: Shoplifter Waves Machete; Hits Police Car, Runs, Gets Caught; Attempting to Steal from Police Car; Etc.

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for September 10-16. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 351 service events, resulting in 66 investigations.
Robbery
September 10 at 9:19 p.m., a robbery was reported at a business in the 1500 block of S. Myrtle. A male suspect entered the business and selected two bottles of wine. He appeared to be standing in line to pay for the items, but then ran out the exit doors. Once outside, he realized he was being chased by an employee. The suspect then retrieved a machete from a suitcase he was holding and waved it several times at the employee. The suspect then fled on foot. Officers arrived and checked the area, but the suspect was not located. This investigation continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
September 11 at 6:10 p.m., an officer responded to an injury traffic collision in a business parking lot in the 100 block of W. Foothill. A driver was backing her vehicle out of a parking stall and struck a pedestrian. Officers arrived and saw the pedestrian had sustained abrasions to his right knee and elbow. The pedestrian was treated by paramedics from the Monrovia Fire Department and transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
September 12 at 1:46 a.m., a vehicle traveling eastbound through the 100 block of E. Lime struck a parked police vehicle and continued driving away. Shortly after the incident, officers responded to a medical call and found the subject involved in the hit and run. The subject was incoherent and having a medical emergency. He was treated by paramedics from the Monrovia Fire Department and transported to a local hospital.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
September 12 at 11:15 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of Melrose reported seeing a male subject stumbling along the sidewalk who appeared to be intoxicated. Officers responded and located the subject at Primrose and Foothill. He had fallen into a bush, picked himself up and fell against a wall. Officers contacted him and found he was so intoxicated he could not care for his own safety. He was arrested for public intoxication and held for a sobering period.
Battery
September 12 at 3:53 p.m., a battery incident was reported at a business in the 3200 block of S. Peck. The victim reported that he was shopping at a vehicle parts store when he got into an argument with another customer. The argument led to the victim getting struck by the suspect, who fled the area. Officers arrived and searched for the suspect, but could not locate him. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
September 12 at 11:06 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of W. Foothill regarding an intoxicated subject harassing customers inside a business. The subject was contacted and found to be too intoxicated to care for his own safety. He was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Traffic Stop / Pursuit
September 13 at 2:02 a.m., an officer patrolling the area of Mountain and Central saw a vehicle fail to stop for a solid red light. A vehicle traveling north on Mountain had to swerve to avoid colliding with the suspect vehicle. The suspect vehicle failed to yield as the officer attempted a traffic stop and fled onto the 210 Freeway. California Highway Patrol officers continued pursuing the vehicle. The driver eventually pulled over and fled on foot. This investigation is continuing.
Mail Tampering
September 13 at 6:42 a.m., officers responded to the 300 block Elfwood regarding suspects tampering with mail. A male and female were seen in a 4-door, white vehicle loitering near the mailboxes. After the subjects left, a resident found mail on the ground next to the mailboxes belonging to residents in El Monte. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
September 13 at 8:22 a.m., officers responded to the report of a vehicle window smash in the 400 block of W. Duarte. A passerby saw the broken window and called police. The owner of the vehicle said he left a new stereo sitting on the seat in plain view and was going to have it installed today. While he was away from the vehicle, someone smashed the window and took the stereo. The officers saw a couple subjects sitting on a couch in a nearby parking lot. The officers contacted them and noticed the stolen stereo sitting behind the couch. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
September 13 at 11:49 p.m., a traffic collision was reported at a parking garage in the 200 block of W. Pomona. A pedestrian was walking inside the parking garage and was struck by a vehicle at slow speed. Officers arrived and determined the pedestrian had sustained minor injuries. The pedestrian was treated by paramedics from the Monrovia Fire Department.
Commercial Burglary
September 14 at 3:07 a.m., the owner of a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington was contacted by his alarm company advising there was a window break at the location. He logged into his business cameras on his phone and saw a suspect inside stealing lottery tickets. He called police. Officers arrived at the location, but the suspect had already fled the area. This investigation is continuing.
Theft / Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
September 14 at 3:29 a.m., while officers were handling a call in the 600 block of W. Huntington, a subject waited for officers to walk away from their units. He then reached in and was going through the officer's bags attempting to take items, when another officer coming from the rear happened upon the crime in progress. The suspect was arrested. During a search incident to arrest, he was also found to be in possession of multiple controlled substances.
Vandalism
September 16 at 12:12 a.m., a witness saw a male subject break a window in the 100 block of E. Colorado and called police. Officers responded, but the suspect had already left the area. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
September 16 at 2:31 p.m., a business owner in the 100 block of E. Chestnut called to report that sometime during the night someone had stolen a catalytic converter from one of the vehicles parked on his property. Officers arrived and conducted an investigation. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
September 16 at 3:13 p.m., a theft was reported at a business in the 2600 block of California. A large shipment of E Cigarettes had been set outside the business and was waiting for pickup by a customer, but someone else arrived and took the boxes. Officers arrived and collected video surveillance showing a suspect loading the boxes into his vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Burglary
September 16 at 6:09 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. The victim parked his vehicle at 8:30 a.m. that morning and left his vehicle. When he returned at 6:00 p.m., he noticed his trunk had been opened. The door locks had been tampered with and a duffel bag containing baseball equipment had been stolen. This investigation is continuing.
