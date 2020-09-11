Monrovians Can Now Divide Their Homes Into Apartments, Build Granny Flats

At its next meeting the City Council (agenda: https://is.gd/2bSDmy) will consider adopting rules to bring city regulations into line with state laws regarding ADUs and JADUs.
ADUs (Accessory Dwelling Units) are essentially granny flats, and JADUs (Junior Accessory Dwelling Units) are smaller living units ranging in size from 220 to 500 square feet that are created by converting living space within an existing single family home.
The city is very limited in the type of restrictions it can put on such dwellings. Public hearings are not allowed, no minimum lot size can be required, no open space requirements, etc.
For example, if a garage is converted into a dwelling the city cannot require replacement parking. Nor can parking be required "if the ADU is within a half mile walking distance of public transit, within an historic district, created through the conversion of part of the primary residence or an accessory structure, in an area where permit parking is not offered to ADU occupants, or if it is within one block of a car share program."
The full staff report is here: https://is.gd/yqZ9Ve
