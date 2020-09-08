Grand Opening of Monrovia High's Renovated Weight Room

Monrovia School District will celebrate the grand re-opening of the Monrovia High Weight Room with an open house on Wednesday, Sept. 9 from 2 to 7 p.m. in the newly renovated Weight Room.
The idea to renovate the Weight Room came from Monrovia High Football Coach Christian Williams, and Monrovia City Council Member Larry Spicer, a Monrovia High School Class of 1973 alum, raised more than $24,000 to support the renovation.
School Board President Rob Hammond said, "Mr. Spicer is an outstanding community leader who is been very supportive of our schools. He specifically enjoys supporting Wildcat athletics."
Other contributors include Athens Disposal, Baja Ranch Market, Bowden Construction, Darrell Brooke Law Firm, Gary Schaeffler, Mountjoy Construction, Gina Willard, Larry Spicer, Marvin Holmes, Paul Kalemkiarian (Wine of the Month Club), Sierra Auto Cars, and Mr. & Mrs. Victor Hoskins.
