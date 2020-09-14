Sally: First Place In Loving and Sweet Category

Sally has been described by her foster parent as one of the most loving and sweet dogs you will ever meet. This two-year-old dog is young and likes to play with toys, but most of the time she's very calm and just wants to snuggle up with her head in your lap. She's very well-behaved, does great on walks and in the car, and is even great with kids. Sally has been a wonderful companion and work-from-home buddy for her foster parent during quarantine, and is ready to bring that same energy to a forever home!
The adoption fee for dogs is $140. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org and make an appointment for a virtual adoption consultation. Adoptions are by appointment only.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
