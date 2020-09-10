News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Wind Is Cooperating
The wind, shown by the little green stripes, is behaving nicely, flowing towards the north/northeast at 10 mph or less. This is from CalTopo. If you'd like to track this yourself, go here:
https://is.gd/nIZPxe
- Brad Haugaard
