Monrovia Police: Suspect Refuses to be Released From Jail; Burglars Removed With Baseball Bat; Amazon Truck Stolen; Burglar Snags Loose Change; Etc.

During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 335 service events, resulting in 61 investigations.
Domestic Battery – Suspect Arrested
September 17 at 1:54 a.m., officers responded to a family disturbance in the 500 block of W. Duarte. A male and female couple had been arguing and the male subject slapped the female. When she tried to call the police, he broke her phone. Officers conducted an investigation and the male subject was arrested for domestic battery.
Trespassing – Suspect Arrested
September 17 at 12:41 p.m., a resident in the 400 block of E. Lemon called police to report a male subject loitering at the location. The subject had already been advised of a no-trespass authorization against him. Officers arrived and located the subject inside the residence. Further investigation revealed he had been advised and knew he was not supposed to be at the location. The subject was arrested for trespassing.
Grand Theft Auto
September 17 at 8:09 p.m., an Amazon driver left his keys inside his vehicle as he dropped off a package in the 700 block of W. Duarte. As he was dropping off the package, a suspect entered his vehicle and fled the scene. The vehicle was then entered into the stolen vehicle system. This investigation is continuing.
Weapons Offense
September 17 at 8:27 p.m., a male subject inside a business in the 300 block of W. Huntington threatened to stab a security guard with a pocket knife after being told to leave the store. Officers arrived at the location, but the suspect had already left the area and could not be located. This investigation is continuing.
Battery
September 18 at 10:29 a.m., a customer at a restaurant in the 400 block of S. Myrtle called police to report an employee hit him. Officers responded along with paramedics. The suspect had left the scene before officers arrived. This investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
September 18 at 12:18 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of W. Walnut discovered someone had forced entry into his garage and took tools and a bicycle. Officers arrived and conducted an investigation. The investigation is continuing.
Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
September 18 at 12:45 p.m., an employee of a hotel in the 700 block of W. Huntington reported a male subject inside the hotel behaving erratically. Officers responded and determined the subject was under the influence of a controlled substance. He was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
September 19 at 2:36 a.m., an officer was on patrol in the 200 block of E. Central when he saw a vehicle stopped in the middle of a lane. He contacted the driver, who displayed signs of intoxication. Officers conducted a DUI investigation and determined the subject was driving under the influence of alcohol. The driver was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Warrant / Possession of a Controlled Substance / Identity Theft – Suspects Arrested
September 19 at 2:47 a.m., an officer was on patrol in the 600 block of E. Foothill and observed a vehicle commit multiple traffic offences. A traffic stop was initiated and the driver was found to have a suspended license and a warrant for his arrest. The driver also admitted to being in possession of a controlled substance. The passenger consented to a search of her person and property. The driver was arrested for the warrant and was also found to be in possession of completed checks not issued to him, as well as other identity theft materials. The passenger was found to be in possession of identity theft materials and credit cards not issued to her. The passenger was also arrested for identity theft.
Drunk in Public – Suspect Arrested
September 19 at 7:06 p.m., officers were dispatched to a family dispute in the 100 block of N. Magnolia. A subject outside the location was found to be heavily intoxicated and unable to care for himself. He did not live at the location and had arrived unannounced. He was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Trespassing – Suspect Arrested
September 19 at 8:08 p.m., a business owner in the 1800 block of S. Myrtle called police to report a subject acting strangely and refusing to leave the location. Officers arrived and contacted the subject. He was advised he could not stay at the location and a no-trespass authorization was completed. After the owner left, the subject told officers he was going to go back inside the location. He was told again by officers that he could not return to the location. At that point the subject ran to a side security door and attempted to get back inside. He was arrested and taken into custody for trespassing.
Residential Burglary
September 19 at 8:16 p.m., a resident in the 1400 block of S. Magnolia was sitting on his couch when he heard someone breaking into his apartment through one of the windows. Two male suspects wearing all black clothing and carrying black backpacks entered. The resident grabbed a baseball bat and chased them out of the apartment. The suspects fled the location. Officers arrived and conducted an investigation. The investigation indicated that the suspects thought they were breaking into a vacant apartment. The suspects dropped items when they fled, which were collected as evidence. This investigation is continuing.
Negligent Firearm Discharge
September 19 at 10:04 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of W. Cypress regarding a report of shots fired in a condominium complex. The investigation determined a resident had negligently discharged his firearm while cleaning it inside his garage. Officers were able to locate the bullet impact point in a neighbor's garage door and confirmed there were no injuries as a result.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia / Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
September 19 at 11:05 p.m., officers were dispatched to a welfare check in the 100 block of W. Huntington. A subject was passed out in a vehicle on the side of the road. Officers arrived and determined the subject was not in need of medical care or assistance, but that his car was broken down. During a consensual search of the vehicle, drug paraphernalia was found, as well as a controlled substance. The subject was arrested.
Battery on a Peace Officer – Suspect Arrested
September 20 at 2:22 a.m., a subject previously arrested for trespassing in the 1800 block of S. Myrtle was being released from custody and was refusing to leave the Monrovia Police Department Jail. He became argumentative and assumed a fighting stance. During the incident, the subject threw multiple punches at officers and bit one officer on the arm. He was arrested for battery and taken back into custody.
Grand Theft Auto
September 20 at 5:25 p.m., a caller in the 400 block of E. Greystone reported that her uncle’s motorcycle had been stolen from the garage at the residence. Officers arrived and saw the lock to the garage had been cut. It had been a week or two since she had last seen the motorcycle in the garage. This investigation is continuing.
Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
September 20 at 7:35 p.m., an officer patrolling a parking lot in the 700 block of W. Huntington saw a vehicle with no license plates. The vehicle was occupied by a female adult that was found to be on probation. Further investigation revealed she was also in possession of a controlled substance. She was arrested.
Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspects Arrested
September 20 at 11:35 p.m., officers were dispatched to a disturbance involving a male and female near the intersection of Canyon and Greystone. Upon arrival, they stopped a vehicle matching the description given. Neither subject in the vehicle had a driver's license. The vehicle was searched and multiple controlled substances were found. The suspects were arrested.
Brandishing a Firearm
September 21 at 1:31 p.m., multiple subjects at a memorial remembrance being held in the 700 block of E. Lemon advised police that they were approached by an adult male Hispanic subject in a black BMW with orange stripes on the side windows and on the front windshield. The subject got out of his vehicle holding a firearm with a high capacity magazine. The suspect never pointed the firearm at anyone, he just held it at his side. The suspect got back into the vehicle and drove around the park several times. Officers responded and checked the area, but were unable to locate the suspect. The investigation is continuing.
Trespassing / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
September 22 at 8:21 p.m., a resident in the 600 block of W. Olive reported two subjects hiding in his backyard. Officers arrived and detained both subjects. One of the subjects was found to have a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested for the warrant.
Residential Burglary
September 23 at 6:37 p.m., a resident in the 800 block of W. Duarte returned home and found the residence and garage and been burglarized. Officers arrived and learned the only loss was an unknown amount of change taken from a large water bottle. The suspect gained entry by breaking the lock on a rear window to the home. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
September 23 at 9:37 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 700 block of Monterey. The victim parked her vehicle and left it. Upon her return, she saw a window had been forced down and items were stolen from inside. Officers arrived and determined the loss included change, a phone charger and a credit card. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
September 23 at 10:14 p.m., a male subject parked his bicycle at a business in the 300 block of W. Huntington and went inside. While inside, he saw a male suspect steal his bike. The suspect was wearing a green shirt and green hat. The bike is a green Cannondale with orange graphics that was just purchased. This investigation is continuing.
