Evacuation Warning Lifted for Monrovia, Other Foothill Cities

As of 4 p.m. today, Evacuation Warnings have been lifted in the cities of Monrovia, Bradbury, Sierra Madre, Arcadia, and Duarte. Incident Command and the representatives from each community believe that the Bobcat Fire is no longer a potential threat to life and / or property in these regions.
Please note that the lifting of an Evacuation Warning does not mean the fire is 100% contained. There will still be smoke coming from the hillside and the air quality will continue to range between moderate and unhealthy for the next few days.
In addition to the lifted Evacuation Warning, the City of Monrovia will be withdrawing from Unified Command, but will continue to assist and support in any way possible. Monrovia Fire & Rescue will be patrolling the next couple of weeks to mop up and secure the area and will be keeping an eye on the hillside.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment