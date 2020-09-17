News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Lunch at Nano Cafe
Lunch at Nano Cafe, on the north side of Duarte Road just east of Mayflower. The restaurant has lots of shaded outdoor seating. Got the Reuben Sandwich with coleslaw for $12.99 and an iced tea for $2.99. Enjoyed it a lot.
Brad Haugaard
Brad
9/17/2020
Post a Comment
