School Board: Filming at Monrovia High Auditorium? More Money Going Out than Coming In

At its next meeting (agenda: https://is.gd/jz3ogm) the Monrovia Board of Education will consider ...
~ A deal with Real to Reel, Inc. for the company to be the exclusive location agency for any filming to be done at the Louise K. Taylor Performing Arts Center, aka Monrovia High auditorium. The district will get a cut of any filming arrangements Real to Reel makes. https://is.gd/d9gLpn
~ The School District is estimating it will be spending $945,925 more than it will take in during its 2020-21 fiscal year. It's ending balance will be $8,031,514, $1,153,954 less than the previous year. https://is.gd/q9WeRt
- Brad Haugaard
