News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

--->>>>> Click here for information about Monrovia Restaurants! <<<<<---
--->>>>> Online Church Services <<<<<---

Progress of Bobcat Fire

The Bobcat Fire as of 8 p.m. Sept. 7. If you'd like to follow the progress of the fire, use this link: https://is.gd/1qJHnk

Thanks to Larry Marotta for the link.

- Brad Haugaard

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)