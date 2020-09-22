Lentil : With Patience He'll Love You.

How is such a cute kitten still waiting for his forever home? Five-month-old Lentil is as adorable as any kitten and loves to lounge around and show off his pink toe beans. He’s also a big fan of toys and is very active. When he first came to us he was a little shy, but now he enjoys petting and being around people. Although it might take him a little time to come out of his shell around new humans, with a little patience, this guy will love you! This handsome guy is a true undiscovered gem of Pasadena Humane, so adopt him before someone else does!
The adoption fee for cats is $90. All cat adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org and make an appointment for a virtual adoption consultation. Adoptions are by appointment only.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment