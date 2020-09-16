Mopping Up the Fire - You May See Spots of Smoke or Fire - Not to Worry

City Manager Dylan Feik reports that some firefighters are remaining on the scene to perform mop up operations. "Small pockets of fuel remain in the burn area that will periodically burn out. As these areas burn out, we would like to assure residents that crews are nearby monitoring the situation. Residents can expect to see pockets of smoke from Monrovia Canyon Park during the day and possible small flames at night. Again, these flare ups are in the burn areas and are carefully watched. Throughout the week, the fire line above the Clamshell Truck Trail and along the Spanish Canyon ridge will also be patrolled and monitored.
"Due to the hot spots that remain in the foothills, the Evacuation Warning remains in effect for residents of Monrovia."
- Brad Haugaard
