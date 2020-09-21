New Kind of BAER in Monrovia; Helicopters Fighting Blaze on Hwy 2; Painted 'Thank You' Rocks

City Manager Dylan Feik reports a new kind of BAER in Monrovia.
~ The Burned Area Emergency Response Team (BAER) is made up of specialists in hydrology, soil science, archeology, wildlife biology, forestry and plant biology. They'll be looking at the potential for accelerated erosion and runoff resulting from vegetation loss, as well as, identifying fire-weakened hazard trees. Throughout this period, Monrovia Canyon Park and the Hillside Wilderness Preserve will remain closed
~ The helicopters you've heard, he said, are working to secure the line between Mt. Wilson and Highway 2 (Angeles Crest Highway). "These helicopters are utilizing the helipad, located near the Sawpit Dam, since it is the closest in proximity to their drop-off destinations for the south end of the fire."
~ Residents left a Thank You sign for Feik with a dozen painted rocks. He said, "While I certainly would never do this job for praise or accolades, these heartfelt messages mean the world to me. These past two weeks have brought me closer to this community and I can already feel a deeper, more meaningful connection to all of you. I am so proud to be a Monrovian."
- Brad Haugaard
