City Manager: Today's Air Support; Northward Winds (Hopefully) Coming Up

Great photos courtesy of Sam Kurutz.
City Manager Dylan Feik reports that "two air tankers were able to make several drops of fire retardant (which we call "Phos-Chek" and is pronounced "fozz-check") on the southwest portion of the fire, which is right above Monrovia, to reinforce and strengthen previously applied fire lines. Additionally, several more resources arrived at the fire late in the day, including a sky crane helicopter and two more hotshot crews."
"Overnight, fire personnel will continue to monitor the fire's behavior and growth. One important term I learned today is that we have planned for a wind-driven fire, but we are observing a terrain-driven fire. For example, last night, the Santa Ana winds were forecast to push the fire southwest toward Monrovia. The fire moved east and northeast. As we wrap up the Red Flag Warning which ended at 8:00 p.m. this evening, winds are forecast to begin blowing northward which is a positive for us."
- Brad Haugaard
