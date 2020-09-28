Helping Wildlife Injured in Bobcat Fire; Fountain Running; Higher Trash Bills Coming

In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Dylan Feik reports:
~ Library Park fountain is back up and running. The City's maintenance contractor was able to locate the needed replacement part and install it sooner than anticipated.
~ In the wake of the Bobcat Fire residents have been reporting injured wildlife. The city is working with Department of Fish and Wildlife to assist injured animals. To report an an injured animal, call 255-6799. Include: specific location of animal, apparent health of the animal, any description of the animal and its species.
~ You'll be paying extra on your next trash bill. Athens will charge an extra 5.66 percent retroactive to July 1. That's because on Aug. 4 the Monrovia City Council approved a 5.66% rate increase for Athens Services, which includes costs related to Assembly Bill 1594, the Consumer Price Index, and wages. For more information, call Public Works at 932-5575.
~ With street paving completed, asphalt speed bumps will be placed in two locations along Bradbury Road and Terrado Drive. The work will take place in the coming weeks and will take two days to complete.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment