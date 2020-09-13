Flame Broiler and Fellowship Monrovia Provide Free Meals for Monrovia Schools Families

A letter from the district says, "We are so grateful for their generosity, as well as the generosity of Fellowship Monrovia. When we were forced to close our doors, they opened theirs."
The letter adds that, "Tomorrow and Wednesday we will distribute two and three days worth of grab-and-go meals from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. at Plymouth Elementary School and Santa Fe Computer Science Magnet School."
Also, Sept. 14-18, any order at Flame Broiler will be half off for MUSD families, Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. at the Monrovia location: 446 W. Huntington Dr. #436. Phone orders will be accepted: (626) 358-8318. Use the code word "hope."
- Brad Haugaard
