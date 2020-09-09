News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Air Support


Planes are now dumping fire retardant on the south face of the Bobcat Fire. I have observed propeller and jet aircraft, and an LA County Fire helicopter. 

- Brad Haugaard 
