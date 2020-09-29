School Board to Honor Teacher of the Year, Daniel Ray; Report on Start of School; Letting Boys & Girls Club Use Mayflower Campus

~ Congratulate Clifton Middle School teacher Daniel Ray on being named the "MUSD 2020-21 Teacher of the Year."
~ Hear a report by Superintendent Katherine Thorossian on the start of the school year, including an update on the COVID Exposure Management Plan.
~ Consider updating an agreement with the Boys and Girls Club of the Foothills to use the Mayflower Elementary School campus for a Learning Pod and After School Program during the 2020-21 school year.
- Brad Haugaard
