News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

School Board to Honor Teacher of the Year, Daniel Ray; Report on Start of School; Letting Boys & Girls Club Use Mayflower Campus

At its next meeting (https://is.gd/mSS7sE) the Monrovia Board of Education will ...

~ Congratulate Clifton Middle School teacher Daniel Ray on being named the "MUSD 2020-21 Teacher of the Year."

~ Hear a report by Superintendent Katherine Thorossian on the start of the school year, including an update on the COVID Exposure Management Plan.

~ Consider updating an agreement with the Boys and Girls Club of the Foothills to use the Mayflower Elementary School campus for a Learning Pod and After School Program during the 2020-21 school year.

- Brad Haugaard

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)