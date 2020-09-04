News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Monrovia Recycling Closes
Swept clean.
Monrovia Recycling is closing. The large metals, glass and plastics recycling center on the north side of Duarte Road just west of Myrtle announced in Facebook that it closed today permanently.
- Brad Haugaard
