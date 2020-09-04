News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Monrovia Recycling Closes

Swept clean. 

Monrovia Recycling is closing. The large metals, glass and plastics recycling center on the north side of Duarte Road just west of Myrtle announced in Facebook that it closed today permanently. 

- Brad Haugaard 
