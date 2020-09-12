Monrovia Fire Department Needs Water - Please Use Less!

Please conserve water! The firefighters and strike teams will begin engaging the fire at Canyon Park today. As the firefighting effort includes large, continuous amounts of water usage, they will draw down our City water supply IF we cannot refill.
We need everyone's help and here is a list of ways you can help us fight this fire today –
- Please do NOT water your lawns, rooftops, or homes. This is not a wind-driven event and embers are not blowing downwind.
- Conserve water. The City stores millions of gallons of water which is used during the day and replenished constantly. When adding firefighting consumption, the tanks will not replenish as fast. If residents conserve, we can replenish the tanks faster than without conservation.
- Water movement. The City has planned ahead by designing our water system, a combination of many water storage tanks, pumps and pipe, to move water around where it is needed, including from the water plant up above Canyon Park! We have millions of gallons of water not in use and ready for firefighting efforts so we will begin pumping the water across town to locations closest to hydrants used for the fire. Some of you may notice a reduction in water pressure or even, possibly, water quality as we pump across town.
- If an Evacuation Order is issued or if you leave your home, please DO NOT leave your irrigation systems, faucets or water spigots on. We need to have water supply available for as long as the fire is present.
- Brad Haugaard
