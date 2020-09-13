Canyon Park and Camp Trask - Brush Burned But Buildings Safe

City Manager Dylan Feik reports that firefighters kept the structures in Canyon Park undamaged even if the brush around the buildings is burned out.
He added: "When the Incident Command Team was discussing fire engagement strategies, the City of Monrovia made it clear that Monrovia Canyon Park and the Hillside Wilderness Preserve are community gems and should be protected. We cannot express enough our deep appreciation to the many agencies and crews who fought tirelessly to preserve our Park. Though work is not complete and fire remains in the City, it is a comfort to see progress has been made, fire lines are being held and resources are focusing on the fire area near the Santa Anita Wash in Arcadia. Please remember, conditions may change and fire can always change direction."
- Brad Haugaard
