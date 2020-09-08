Fighting in the Hills, Prepping in the Town

"If you haven't seen them already, helicopters and air support are on scene and fighting the fire from the air. In addition, there are many teams of firefighters on the ground working the fire, building fire breaks and making every attempt to fight the fire up in the hills. These crews will continue to work on slowing the progress of fire movement towards the foothill communities.
"Within the City of Monrovia, multiple fire engines are performing work in advance of the fire, should it arrive. This includes pre-treating areas, cleaning hazardous vegetation and improving access points. This is all done to provide additional structure defense in the event the fire reaches Monrovia." https://is.gd/GwXK8k
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment