Water Conservation Is Helping Fight Bobcat Fire

"Your efforts to conserve water are working...Thank You! Please continue helping in this effort. As of 2:30 p.m., the Emerson and Canyon Water Tanks are both at 90% capacity because of your direct efforts. Keep up the excellent work, advocate for water conservation, and we’ll keep pumping it up there! Continue to keep conserving and as a reminder, you can help conserve water by doing the following:
"Please do NOT water your lawns, rooftops, or homes. This is not a wind-driven event and embers are not blowing downwind.
"Conserve water. If residents conserve, we can replenish the tanks faster than without conservation.
"Water movement. The City has planned ahead by designing our water system, a combination of many water storage tanks, pumps and pipe, to move water around where it is needed, including from the water plant up above Canyon Park! Some of you may notice a reduction in water pressure or even, possibly, water quality as we pump across town. This is normal and ok but please just be aware.
"If an Evacuation Order is issued or if you leave your home, please DO NOT leave your irrigation systems."
- Brad Haugaard
