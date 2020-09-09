Fire Slow, Wind May Shift to North, Possible Airplanes May Assist

Report from City Manager Dylan Feik:
Throughout the night, the fire slowly burned on Rankin Peak. It moved south a bit but also east and north from the foothill communities of Monrovia, Arcadia and Duarte. The San Gabriel region continues to be on high alert for Santa Ana winds since noon yesterday and the red flag warning will continue to 8 p.m. tonight. By late tonight, the weather forecast is that wind will push north in our favor. That is a good thing.
We want to remind everyone that fire can spread quickly and residents should be cognizant that the fire will continue to burn throughout the day and large plumes of smoke will be visible from across the region.
If conditions are good, flyovers will occur regularly to assess the situation. Fixed wing aircraft will engage the fire and perform fire extinguishing procedures including laying down fire retardant.
- Brad Haugaard
