Monrovia Police: Car vs. Tree; Stolen Vehicles; Stolen Vehicles Recovered; Girlfriend Hit With Cell Phone; Drugs and Such
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 357 service events, resulting in 73 investigations.
Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence / Weapons Violation – Suspect Arrested
September 3 at 12:27 a.m., a vehicle traveling in the 100 block of S. Mountain collided with a tree. Officers arrived and found the driver to be under the influence of narcotics. The suspect is currently on parole for robbery and was arrested for driving under the influence. His vehicle was searched and a magazine loaded with 9mm ammunition was found, which was added to his charges.
Theft
September 3 at 8:17 a.m., an employee of a business in the 1400 block of S. Shamrock attempted to start a company vehicle and discovered someone had taken the battery. Officers arrived and conducted an investigation. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
September 3 at 12:03 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of Hidden Valley reported their vehicle had been burglarized sometime over the past weekend. When she discovered the theft Monday morning, she noticed personal items had been stolen from inside her vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
September 3 at 4:54 p.m., the owner of a business in the 400 block of W. Foothill called police to report someone had stolen his vehicle sometime after he parked it at 3:45 p.m. The vehicle is a white, 1994, Toyota pickup truck. The vehicle was entered into the stolen vehicle system. This investigation is continuing.
Theft From a Vehicle
September 4 at 7:32 a.m., a resident in the 1200 block of Encino walked outside his home and discovered someone had rummaged through his unlocked vehicle sometime during the night. Several items were taken, including his wallet and credit cards. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
September 4 at 8:20 a.m., a domestic violence incident was reported at a parking lot in the 700 block of E. Huntington. The victim reported that his boyfriend of three years had just hit him multiple times causing injuries. Officers and paramedics responded and after an investigation, the suspect was arrested for domestic violence. The victim was treated by paramedics for his injuries.
Stolen Vehicle Recovered
September 4 at 12:30 p.m., a subject called police to report seeing his friend's stolen pickup truck parked in the Los Angeles County area of Monrovia at Brisbane and Myrtle. Officers responded and recovered the pickup truck. The owner was notified and the truck was returned to him. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto / Stolen Vehicle Recovered
September 4 at 8:04 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from a business parking lot in the 400 block of W. Huntington. The victim reported his vehicle was stolen while he was inside a business. Officers arrived and conducted an investigation. A possible suspect was seen on security camera video. About 30 minutes later, officers on patrol saw the vehicle in the 100 block of W. Lemon. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver fled from the vehicle and ran through nearby residences. A search was conducted, but the suspect was not located. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
September 4 at 11:51 p.m., an officer patrolling the 100 block of E. Olive saw a vehicle drive through a stop sign. He conducted a traffic stop and noticed the driver showed symptoms of intoxication. A DUI investigation was conducted and confirmed the driver was intoxicated. The driver was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Shoplifting
September 5 at 3:45 p.m., a security officer for a hardware store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported a male subject just left the store with merchandise without paying. Officers responded and searched for the subject, but could not locate him. This investigation is continuing.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
September 5 at 10:58 p.m., officers responded to a grocery store in the 100 block of W. Foothill regarding a shoplifting incident in progress. When contacted by officers, the suspect returned the concealed items and the grocery store declined prosecution for the theft. During the investigation, the suspect was found to have an active warrant for his arrest, and he was also found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. The suspect was arrested.
Evading / Driving Without a License – Suspect Arrested
September 7 at 12:30 a.m., an officer on patrol near the intersection of Foothill and Canyon saw a vehicle traveling south on California with no lights. The officer initiated a traffic stop and the vehicle fled, running through several stop signs and a red light at a high rate of speed. The vehicle lost control and came to a stop on Foothill at Canyon. The driver was arrested for evading and driving without a license.
Theft
September 7 at 7:29 p.m., a resident called police to report two bicycles had been stolen from the front porch of her home in the 200 block of W. Lime. Officers arrived and determined the theft occurred at 2:30 a.m. The victims Ring camera captured video footage of the suspect. This investigation is continuing.
Trespassing – Suspect Arrested
September 8 at 1:04 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of Highland called police to report her ex-boyfriend was on her property, knocking on her back door. Officers arrived and were unable to locate him. Several hours later he returned to the home. The resident had the suspect on video. The investigation revealed he had been advised he was not welcome at the location and was issued a no trespass notification. Officers contacted the suspect and arrested him for the trespassing violation.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
September 8 at 10:43 a.m., officers responded to a motel in the 900 block of E. Huntington regarding a male and female arguing in one of the rooms. When officers arrived, the female claimed her boyfriend hit her with his cell phone and kicked her during an argument. She also told officers he beat her up in Riverside the week before. She had visible injuries from being hit with the cell phone. Officers arrested the boyfriend for domestic violence and he was taken into custody.
Trespassing / Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
September 8 at 10:34 p.m., a subject was seen on surveillance cameras trespassing inside a business property in the 1400 block of S. Mountain. Officers arrived and detained the suspect, who was also found to be in possession of multiple controlled substances. The suspect was arrested.
Grand Theft Auto / Burglary
September 9 at 7:37 a.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of Eighth Avenue regarding the report of a stolen vehicle. The victim parked his vehicle in the secure underground garage for his apartment the day prior. An investigation revealed the suspects also pried open eight garage storage cabinets and stole a computer. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
September 9 at 9:43 a.m., a bank in the 100 block of W. Foothill reported a broken window on the east side of their building. The break was not large enough for anyone to gain entry. Officers arrived and saw there was a piece of broken clay pottery on the ground, which appeared to have been used to damage the window. This investigation is continuing.
Posted by Brad at 9/10/2020
