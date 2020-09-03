News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Schools • Police • Map • Movies • Library Catalog, Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
--->>>>> Click here for information about Monrovia Restaurants! <<<<<---
--->>>>> Online Church Services <<<<<---
Monrovia Police: Thefts from Cars; Thefts of Cars; Cyclist Hits Car's Side Mirror; Driving in Circles in Intersection; 10 Pairs Levi's Shoplifted; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for August 27 – September 2. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 358 service events, resulting in 59 investigations.
Graffiti Vandalism
August 27 at 7:58 a.m., a motorist reported seeing fresh gang related graffiti on a wall at the intersection of Chestnut and Alta Vista. After an officer documented the vandalism, graffiti removal was notified. Investigation continuing.
Petty Theft From a Vehicle
August 27 at 8:44 a.m., a resident in the 600 block of Monterey reported her vehicle was ransacked and personal items had been stolen the day before. She said she had left her vehicle unlocked. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
August 27 at 3:24 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of N. Magnolia reported someone had shattered the window on his vehicle sometime during the night. The suspect did not gain entry into the vehicle and nothing was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Theft From a Vehicle
August 28 at 8:27 a.m., a theft was reported in the 900 block of W. Duarte Road. The victim parked his vehicle outside a business and went inside. He left his windows slightly open. Two subjects were seen by the vehicle. It is believed that one of them reached in and opened the door. The victim’s tools were missing from the vehicle when he returned. The suspects left the area in a white vehicle. Investigation continuing.
Theft / Fraud
August 28 at 9:48 a.m., the victim is staying at a hotel in the 900 block of W. Huntington and left a fanny pack inside her vehicle. She believes the vehicle was locked. When she returned, the vehicle was unlocked and the fanny pack was missing. Inside the fanny pack was cash and her credit cards. One of the credit cards had already been used at a Target. Investigation continuing.
Theft of a Bicycle
August 28 at 11:53 a.m., a blue and white Huffy beach cruiser was taken from a residence in the 1800 block of Estrella. When the victim went out to his garage, he found the bicycle was missing. An officer responded and checked the area for evidence and witnesses, but did not locate anything. The investigation is continuing.
Fraud
August 28 at 2:57 p.m., a fraud incident was reported at a business in the 100 block of W. Pomona. A check was written from the company and mailed. Someone intercepted the check, altered the payee line and cashed it. Investigation continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
August 28 at 5:03 p.m., a possible drunk driver was reported in the area of Linwood and Violet. A resident called police to report a male driver that slowed down to speak to her and a neighbor. The driver’s speech was slurred and he appeared to be intoxicated. He said he was going to 7-11. Officers went to the 7-11 and witnessed the subject driving. He was stopped for committing a traffic violation. The officers could see and smell signs of the subject being intoxicated. After a DUI investigation, he was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Grand Theft Auto
August 28 at 6:59 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 400 block of W. Duarte Road. The vehicle is a gray Nissan Altima and was stolen sometime during the past several days. The owner had not seen or driven the car during that time. The investigation is continuing.
Vandalism / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
August 28 at 8:06 p.m., an officer was on patrol near Myrtle and Evergreen when he observed a female subject defacing a traffic sign with a permanent marker. He detained her for the vandalism and found she was also in possession of a methamphetamine pipe. The suspect was arrested for the charges.
Injury Traffic Collision
August 29 at 9:50 a.m., a motorist reported that a large group of bicyclists were riding downhill in the 1100 block of E. Lemon in the opposite direction of traffic when one of them struck her side mirror, causing him to fall off his bike. Officers and paramedics responded and provided first aid to the injured bicyclist. He was transported to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
August 29 at 7:13 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle in the 1300 block of S. Mayflower for vehicle code violations and determined the driver was intoxicated. Her passenger was her husband, who suffers from Alzheimer's, for whom she is the sole caretaker. Police were not able to find any arrangements to care for the husband. An officer cared for the husband at the station while the driver was being processed and held for sobering. Due to the husband's age and condition, an elder abuse charge was added to the suspect’s charges.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
August 30 at 10:13 p.m., a traffic collision involving a motorcyclist was reported at Myrtle and Pomona. When officers arrived, they found the motorcycle, but no rider. Investigation determined the motorcyclist was involved in a solo traffic collision and the rider fled towards the train station with associates. The motorcycle is registered out of Palmdale. Los Angeles Sheriff’s Deputies went to the address to ask if the motorcycle was an unreported stolen, but no one was home. The motorcycle was stored and surveillance camera footage recovered. Investigation continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
August 31 at 12:48 a.m., police received a call reporting a vehicle stopped near Huntington and the 210 Freeway with the driver slumped over the wheel and the passenger door wide open. While officers were responding, the vehicle was driven away. The reporting party followed the vehicle to Mayflower and Huntington and updated dispatch until officers could arrive. Officers conducted a traffic stop and determined the driver was under the influence of a controlled substance. The driver was arrested for DUI and held for a sobering period.
Reckless Driving / Warrants – Suspect Arrested
August 31 at 1:34 a.m., police received several calls reporting vehicles driving recklessly in circles in the intersection of Alta Vista and Central. Officers responded to the area and located one of the vehicles driving away northbound. They conducted a traffic stop and determined the driver also had warrants for other traffic offenses. The driver was arrested for reckless driving and the warrants.
Shoplifting
August 31 at 6:43 p.m., an employee from a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington called police to report a theft that had just occurred. A male and female suspect entered the store and selected approximately 10 pairs of Levi jeans. The two suspects left the location through an emergency exit with the merchandise they did not pay for and fled. The investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
September 1 at 9:16 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 200 block of W. Huntington. The victim parked his vehicle at the location and met a friend nearby for dinner. When he returned to his vehicle, he discovered it had been stolen. The vehicle taken is a 1999 Honda Civic. The investigation is continuing.
Posted by Brad at 9/03/2020
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment