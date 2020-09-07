North Monrovia Prepares for Two-Phase Mandatory Evacuation

A notice from City Manager Dylan Feik:
The Unified Incident Command Team, including the Monrovia Fire Department, United States Forest Service and the Los Angeles County Fire Department, are directing Monrovia residents in the foothill area below the Bobcat Fire to be prepared to evacuate. There continues to be rapid fire growth. Be advised-- this is an Evacuation Warning which means there is potential threat to life and / or property.
When Incident Command decides to issue an Evacuation Order, residents must leave.
Please make those arrangements or plans to evacuate now in case an Evacuation Order is issued. Delaying planning arrangements may prevent fire crews from suppression activities and compromise the safety of the public and first responders.
If an Evacuation Order is issued, the City will assist by coordinating the evacuation in two phases. View the evacuation map.
The First Phase will be all residents residing north of Hillcrest Blvd. and north of Greystone Ave.
The Second Phase will be all residents residing between Hillcrest Blvd. and Greystone Ave., south to Foothill Blvd.
Residents will be notified of the evacuation order by the emergency alert system. Additionally, the Monrovia Police Department and supporting agencies will be notifying residents in the affected neighborhoods ordered to evacuate. The City will continue to provide updated information on the City’s website at www.cityofmonrovia.org/BobcatFire.
Beginning Tuesday morning, September 8, 2020 at 7 a.m., the City will open the Community Center as an “Information and Cooling Center” where up-to-date information can be found. The number of the Community Center is 626-256-8246.
Residents should make evacuation plans now, including overnight accommodations. Evacuation sites for those displaced are being prepared-- more information will follow should an Evacuation Order be issued.
Those with large animals, horses and cattle, should begin to move those animals now. Do not wait until the Evacuation Order to begin moving them out of the area. Accommodations are being made for animals at the Pomona Fairgrounds and Santa Anita Racetrack (limited capacity). To find out more information regarding the evacuation centers, please call 1-800-RED-CROSS (733-2767).
Those residents who need more time to evacuate, please make arrangements or plans to evacuate now in case an Evacuation Order is issued.
As a reminder, residents following Ready, Set, Go! should have evacuation plans in place, organized their emergency evacuation supplies, and have essential evacuation personal belongings easily accessible. Vehicles should be fully fueled, facing out in their driveways and ready to Go! Visit Ready Set Go!
