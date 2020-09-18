Canyon Park, Wilderness Area Closed ‘Indefinitely’, Street Fair On

Due to fire damage, Canyon Park and the Hillside Wilderness Preserve will be closed to the public indefinitely. Not only does the hillside exhibit dangerous conditions like falling rocks and tree branches, the City still has to perform a damage assessment and clean up the areas. Signs will be posted at the entrance of Canyon Park and along Canyon Blvd.
The Friday Night Street Fair and the closure of the 400 Block on Myrtle for outdoor dining will continue tonight after last week’s cancellation. The air quality is considered moderate as smoke is still in the air. For vulnerable populations, please take extra precautions.
- Brad Haugaard
