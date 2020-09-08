Milo and Luna - House Panthers Who Just Need a Little Patience

Seven-month-old Milo and his sister, Luna (also a sleek house panther), came to Pasadena Humane as strays. At first, they were a little shy, but with some yummy food and play time, they came out of their shells. Now Milo and his sister are having fun exploring their foster home. Milo loves to follow Luna around everywhere and copy everything she does. He also loves playing with toys and being petted! Milo is the purrfect example of a kitty who just needed a little patience to trust people, and he’ll make a wonderful cat for a patient and loving owner. And if you wanted to adopt Luna too, he’d love that!
The adoption fee for cats is $90. All cat adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org and fill out an online adoption application. Adoptions are by appointment only.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
