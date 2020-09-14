Bobcat Slowly Coming Down Spanish Canyon

City Manager Dylan Feik Reports:
Along the eastern edge of the Bobcat Fire, there is an active fire pushing up and over the ridgeline near the northeastern corner of Spanish Canyon. As the fire begins to burn, it will back down the canyon in a slow-backing position, similar to what was seen in Monrovia Canyon Park earlier this week. The fire is moving from the eastern ridge of Spanish Canyon and down into the canyon towards the helipad.
Throughout the day, the Incident Command Team has made the decision to bring in extra aircraft to combat the fire and lay fire retardant along dozer lines surrounding Spanish Canyon. In addition to the aircraft, residents of Monrovia, Duarte and Bradbury will see an increase in smoke, flames and firefighting activities during this time. Please know, the fire is beginning at a point high up the mountain but will be backing downward slowly and in a controlled manner. As we move into the evening, the fire will get closer to the foothill communities.
- Brad Haugaard
