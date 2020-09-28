Max: Full of Puppy Energy and Love for People

Four-year-old Max absolutely loves being around people! He has lots of exuberant puppy energy and loves walks, and he’s super smart and picks up on commands really quickly. With his happy smile and constantly wagging tail, Max is a joy to be around. Max would do best as your only pet, but he truly loves people and will give so much love to his forever family!
If you’re wanting to spend some time with Max before you adopt, he’s eligible for a 30-day trial. Take him home for a month, get to know and love him, and we’ll provide all the supplies. At the end of 30 days, you can make your adoption official. Email foster@pasadenahumane.org to get your adoption trial started!
The adoption fee for dogs is $140. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
