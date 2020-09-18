News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
--->>>>>
4.6 Earthquake Hits Monrovia
A small earthquake hit Monrovia today at 11:38 p.m. measuring 4.6 on the Richter Scale and located about 2 miles West Southwest of South El Monte.
https://is.gd/vPh3ep
- Brad Haugaard
Brad
9/18/2020
