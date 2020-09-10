City Manager: Please Stay Out From Underfoot; Prepping Canyon Park

He said firefighting crews have built defensive lines on the western and southern edges of the fire, located directly above Monrovia. "I just returned from Monrovia Canyon Park and Trask Boy Scout Camp," he said. "Needless to say for this city manager...watching wildfire burn is incredibly unnerving. It is slowly making its way downhill and there are dozens, if not hundreds, of firefighters working tirelessly to prepare. They want the fire to come to them where they are ready to engage."
- Brad Haugaard
