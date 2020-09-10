News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

City Manager: Please Stay Out From Underfoot; Prepping Canyon Park

City Manager Dylan Feik is asking people to stay out of the  area north of Hillcrest/Greystone unless they live there. Too many people are attempting to watch and take pictures, creating a hazard for firefighters and adding stress to residents. Police may be used to prevent non-residents from entering the area.

He said firefighting crews have built defensive lines on the western and southern edges of the fire, located directly above Monrovia. "I just returned from Monrovia Canyon Park and Trask Boy Scout Camp," he said. "Needless to say for this city manager...watching wildfire burn is incredibly unnerving. It is slowly making its way downhill and there are dozens, if not hundreds, of firefighters working tirelessly to prepare. They want the fire to come to them where they are ready to engage."

- Brad Haugaard

