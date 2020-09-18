School Board: Rename Monrovia High Weight Room to 'Fred Bowden Weight Room'? Etc.

At its next meeting (agenda: https://is.gd/lMDkPj) the Monrovia Board of Education will consider ...
~ Renaming the Monrovia High School weight room to the "Fred Bowden Weight Room."
~ A contract with Cognitive ToyBox, which provides "observation-based tools and touchscreen games" to help teachers to assess kindergarten readiness. https://is.gd/O9u0BZ
~ A contract with ModernBrain Corporation to provide speech/debate instruction for Santa Fe Computer Science Magnet School and Monrovia High School. https://is.gd/O9u0BZ
~ A collective bargaining agreement with the California School Employees Association (basically, non-teacher and non administrative employees) giving them - among other things - the same percentage salary increase or decrease as the Monrovia Teachers Association gets. https://is.gd/VPcKXX
~ An off-campus Federal work study agreement with Azusa Pacific University to provide tutors to the district. https://is.gd/eBLWlm
~ Honor Employees of the Month: Dennis Rios, groundskeeper; Karen Go, preschool teacher; Katrina Cuasay, SELPA nurse; Shari King, senior account clerk; Chad Miller, Teacher on Special Assignment.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment