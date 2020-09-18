News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

School Board: Rename Monrovia High Weight Room to 'Fred Bowden Weight Room'? Etc.


At its next meeting (agenda: https://is.gd/lMDkPj) the Monrovia Board of Education will consider ...

~ Renaming the Monrovia High School weight room to the "Fred Bowden Weight Room."

~ A contract with Cognitive ToyBox, which provides "observation-based tools and touchscreen games" to help teachers to assess kindergarten readiness. https://is.gd/O9u0BZ

~ A contract with ModernBrain Corporation to provide speech/debate instruction for Santa Fe Computer Science Magnet School and Monrovia High School. https://is.gd/O9u0BZ

~ A collective bargaining agreement with the California School Employees Association (basically, non-teacher and non administrative employees) giving them - among other things - the same percentage salary increase or decrease as the Monrovia Teachers Association gets. https://is.gd/VPcKXX

~  An off-campus Federal work study agreement with Azusa Pacific University to provide tutors to the district. https://is.gd/eBLWlm

~ Honor Employees of the Month:  Dennis Rios, groundskeeper; Karen Go, preschool teacher; Katrina Cuasay, SELPA nurse; Shari King, senior account clerk; Chad Miller, Teacher on Special Assignment.

