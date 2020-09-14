'Great News,' Firefighters Now Cleaning Up Spot Fires, Checking for Flare-Ups

City Manager Dylan Feik shared the "great news" that "firefighters are working in the hills to clean up fires, suppress any remaining flames and watch for flares and startups until the hot areas begin to cool."
However, he added, "flares may occur as the hills are still smoking and embers could ignite residual fires. Call 9-1-1 if you see a new fire ignite."
"The evacuation warning remains in effect and residents should remain prepared for evacuation if unexpected weather and fire conditions require."
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment