Canyon Park Will Be Closed at Least Six Months; Wilderness Preserve Should Open Soon

"When the Bobcat Fire entered Monrovia Canyon Park, firefighters used a defensive approach to protect buildings and structures, including the Nature Center, Ranger Station, cabins, and restrooms. The fire suppression tactics, which included controlled burns, burned a significant amount of brush in the park but all buildings remain standing with only smoke damage. Some portions of the park remain with plentiful greenery and shrubs, while others are left burned to a crisp. Popular hiking trails are no longer accessible and debris from high above is already rolling down the hills and landing on park trails. In some cases, staff is already noticing trees falling over since the fire. In total, about 278 acres of Monrovia Canyon Park is damaged while much more land area is damaged above the park, but still within the watershed area. With the need for ongoing damage assessments, insurance reviews and repairs, we anticipate the park will be closed for at least six months and possibly longer. During this time, to secure Monrovia Canyon Park, a fence has been installed and a chain lock has been set to secure the gate. Additionally, signs are posted as the area remains very dangerous.
"The community will be relieved to know that the Hillside Wilderness Preserve suffered minimal burns and will be open to the public much sooner. Staff is installing replacement signage and fencing, where appropriate, but please know that popular trails within the Hillside Wilderness Preserve, including Lower Clamshell Trail, will soon be reopened."
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment