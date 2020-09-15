Fire Moving South; Firefighters Aim to Protect Communities

From City Manager Dylan Feik: "With the fire slowly burning down Spanish Canyon towards the Monrovia Canyon Park, the priority will remain to protect the communities south of the fire by continuing strategic firing operations and utilizing fixed wing aircraft. The Spanish Canyon area is thick with heavy brush, tall trees and is located in an area where burning is visible. To combat the fire, dozer lines and retardant were put into place and strike teams are assigned to the ridge line to monitor the fire as it slowly burns downhill. As fire crews are working at the very top of the Spanish Canyon, residents will see an increase in flames, smoke and fire activities.
- Brad Haugaard
