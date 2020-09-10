Firefighters Build Defensive Lines on Western and Southern Edges of Bobcat Fire - Emphasis Shifts East to Highway 39

"Overnight, the Bobcat Fire continues to grow, moving in a northeasterly direction but is also slowly burning towards the west. As the foothill area above Monrovia has not seen a fire in over 60 years, residents will notice that at certain times the fire will be more visible, especially when brush catches fire for the first time in 60 years or more. The fire will continue to be visible from the City with plumes of smoke during the day. Firefighting crews have spent considerable time building defensive lines on the western and southern edges of the fire. Now, efforts are being focused on the east and northeastern edges of the fire. The goal is to keep the fire from jumping Highway 39.
"Please note...the fire is burning at a high elevation, with fuels that historically have not burned, and is surrounded by defensible space, dozer lines, and even recently burned areas from fires in the past 3-4 years. The area will likely burn for several weeks until it is fully extinguished by crews."
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment