South Blowing Winds Expected Through Wednesday - Gusts to 55 mph

Red Flag warnings are in effect through 10 p.m. this evening, from noon tomorrow (Tuesday) to 8 p.m., and on Wednesday from 3 a.m. to 8 p.m.
"North to northeast winds* expected to develop Tuesday afternoon and continue through Wednesday. The strongest winds are expected Tuesday night and Wednesday morning with peak gusts between 40 and 55 mph."
"Conditions will be favorable for rapid fire spread, long range spotting, and extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property."
Source: https://is.gd/yj1j8j
* Winds are generally identified by the direction they are blowing from, so a northerly wind is blowing from north to south.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment