Possible Fire Scam Targeting Monrovians

The call came in as Private Caller, so I do not have the telephone number. The gentleman said he is a Public Adjuster with the AQMD. According to him there will be an Adjuster in our neighborhood to check homes for air quality. I asked for a number in order to confirm that this was not a scam. He wanted to explain it to me, but the more he talked the more I felt, and I told him so, that this was a scam. I called Monrovia Police who told me they can check the air quality outside and not to let anyone in their homes.
- Brad Haugaard
