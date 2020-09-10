Monrovia Drivers' Checkpoint - Sobriety Tests and Citations

The checkpoint was held on Myrtle Avenue, south of Duarte Road, from 7 p.m. to midnight.
Checkpoints are hosted on days of the week at specific locations based on a history of crashes and DUI arrests in the area.
The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring motorists from driving impaired, and deterring their friends and family from allowing someone to drive impaired.
As businesses continue to reopen, including bars and restaurants, impaired driving remains a top traffic safety concern. The Monrovia Police Department will hold another DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint on Saturday night, September 26.
Source: Monrovia Police press release
- Brad Haugaard
